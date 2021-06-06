The Ministry’s regulations are more restrictive than the Order of the Ministry when incidence rates are at high alert levels, but it is more lax in relation to nightlife if the risk is low. At alert levels 1 and 2, which currently include all the municipalities of the Murcia Region except Caravaca de la Cruz and Cehegín, pubs and discos could remain open until two or even three in the morning, opposite at the close at 1.00 currently established. However, the capacity is reduced, for level 2, from 50% in the regional standard to a third in the national one.

Of course, from a high risk (more than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days), nightlife would have to remain closed according to the guidelines of the Ministry, something that would only happen with a very high or extreme risk (more than 250 cases per 100,000) in the case of the Counseling Order. Also, even in this circumstance, pubs could maintain outdoor terraces.

Regarding bars and restaurants, the application of the Ministry’s rule would not affect the closing time (it would remain at 1.00), but it would prevent serving new customers after 00.00. In a low-risk situation, the Ministry allows up to ten people per table or grouping of tables on the terraces, compared to a maximum of six people who do not live together in the case of the regional Order.

Again, it is when the incidence rate rises that the approach of the Interterritorial Council is more restrictive: from 150 cases per 100,000, the interior of the bars would have to be closed.

At the moment, the Region is classified as level 2 (medium risk), according to the parameters with which the Ministry measures the evolution of the pandemic. However, for the Ministry, which uses practically the same indicators, Murcia is at a level 1. The Ministry did not clarify yesterday the reasons for this disparity.

51 new cases



Health notified yesterday 51 new cases and the death by Covid of a 79-year-old woman from the Northwest. In hospitals, the pressure continues to drop. 45 people remain admitted. Of these, 18 are in the ICU. The number of active cases in the Region stands at 720.