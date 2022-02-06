About 8,000 students protested in Amsterdam this weekend for more generous compensation from the student loan system. Although it is difficult for the government to continue to throw billions, more leniency is in order, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this comment.











Abolishing the basic grant in 2015 was a bad idea. The inventors thought it unfair that a child of rich parents should receive the same basic grant as a child of poor parents, a line of thought that particularly affected children of middle-income parents. Since then – except for children from the lowest income groups – everyone has had to borrow their entire study. Although with a favorable repayment arrangement and at low interest rates, now that the basic grant is returning in 2023, a generation of young people rightly feels cheated.

The cabinet has reserved 1 billion euros to, for example, give them a discount on student debt. But the young people (and also political parties such as the PvdA, who came up with the loan system themselves) demand more money. That's a bit easy. Let's not pretend that students had no student debt before the loan system. In 2015, the average student debt was 12,400 euros. This has increased to 15,200 euros in 2021, according to CBS. However, the total outstanding student debt has doubled in that period to a staggering 24.4 billion euros.

Student organizations screen with examples of children with debts of 50,000 euros, but they are not the standard. To forgive everyone the debt would be unfair, because many students also borrowed to the maximum in order to live a comfortable life. The wish of student organizations to pay the loan system generation the amount that they would have received if the basic grant had not been abolished makes more sense. But that money has to come from somewhere. Does the national debt have to increase further, which young people then pay back themselves later? Or should cuts be made elsewhere on education? Nobody wants that either.

However, the self-proclaimed bad luck generation deserves more leniency than it gets now. For example, the fact that the promise was never fulfilled that a student debt would not count when applying for a mortgage is unfair. It is difficult enough for young people to find a place in the housing market.

