Last year, GTA 6 it leaked online, the media, the archives and all. According to the reports and the files contained in the leak, the version of the game that was leaked online was a very early version, most likely a pre-alpha version.

As a result, it’s difficult to determine the dos and don’ts of the files that were leaked online, as they represent an unfinished product that could change drastically by the time of release.

This goes for in-game media that was leaked online, but especially for files, which at the time of development could be using all sorts of placeholders and surrogates. But, this hasn’t stopped fans of gta examine these archives for months.

The latest files circulating are a collection pointing towards various cities and towns in the game. The locations add up to a total of 11 different ones, not including the special ones. Cities and towns include the following: Ambrosia, Cooperhead, Domed Hills, Ekanfinika, Hamlet, Lake Leonida, LO, Port Gellhorn, Redhill, Sundown, and Yorktown.

In addition to these locations, there are supposedly special ones, such as malls (where players will presumably be able to shop), a forest, a beach plaza, and racetracks. The latter suggests that street racing will be in the game.

Is this list exhaustive? We do not know. is it accurate? We do not know. In fact, we don’t even know if these files exist or not, as they’ve been wiped off the internet, which means the only people with these files are those who rushed to download them when the leak surfaced online and before the parent company. of Rockstar Games, Take Two InteractiveI will remove them.

All of this is to say that we should not take for granted everything that is said about these files that may or may not be part of the final product. All we know is that the game, at least partially, takes place in Vice City, the fictional version of Miami. At the time of publication, neither rock star neither take two They have commented on this possible leak and the speculation that is being generated.

Via: comic book