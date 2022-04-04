Yesterday, the Tigres received a visit from Xolos de Tijuana at the ‘Volcán’, in a match corresponding to matchday 12 of the contest. In a game that was largely dominated by the university students, the final score was 2-0 for the northerners, with goals from Vigón (52′) and Gignac (73′).
Here we present the 3 hits and 2 errors of the felines in this three-point match that meant the leadership of the tournament.
Just when Tigres was performing less on the field, and when they went to halftime with a goalless draw, for the complementary part, the ‘Piojo’ was with the first substitution.
The helmsman decided to rest Rafael De Souza for the entry of Carlos González, this with the sole intention of generating dangerous plays.
well there for Michael Herrerawho did not wait any longer and decided to make timely changes.
Without a doubt, in this match no one could appear other than the star of the club, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac.
The ‘Bomboro’ got his tenth goal and in what way, by getting Loroña off him and then pumping the ball and putting the pot over the Xolos with the 2-0.
midfielder John Paul Vigon He was attentive in each of the plays. This earned him so that the first goal fell on the field of the University Stadium.
The midfielder found a ball within the area just to push the ball and put the first of the night.
Barely 7 minutes into the game, a clear corner kick was presented for Tigres. The French Florian Thauvin received and was about to make an Olympic goal, on the rebound, his compatriot, Andre-Pierre Gignache was left alone in front of the goal, although he got stuck and could not shoot.
One of the footballers who did not live his best game was Jesus Angle. The footballer repeatedly lost balls, and in the complementary part he caused Angulo de Xolos to take the ball and take a dangerous shot.
