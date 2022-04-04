Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 1, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 2, 2022 Benjamin War | Apr 3, 2022 Uriel Salmeron Garcia | Mar 30, 2022

The helmsman decided to rest Rafael De Souza for the entry of Carlos González, this with the sole intention of generating dangerous plays.

well there for Michael Herrerawho did not wait any longer and decided to make timely changes.

G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac maintains his streak and scores the goal that gives the Universitarios peace of mind. Tigers 2-0 Xolos#TeamForInclusion pic.twitter.com/aqxGFojPwN – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 4, 2022

The ‘Bomboro’ got his tenth goal and in what way, by getting Loroña off him and then pumping the ball and putting the pot over the Xolos with the 2-0.

G⚽⚽⚽L!!! Always with maximum effort, this is how Juan Pablo Vigón found the ball to score the first goal in the ‘Volcán’. Tigers 1-0 Xolos#TeamForInclusion pic.twitter.com/kKx9wJitlE – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 4, 2022

The midfielder found a ball within the area just to push the ball and put the first of the night.