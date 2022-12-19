More landings in Lampedusa: 161 migrants recovered on a drifting boat

The landings in Lampedusa do not stop. Another adrift boat, carrying 161 migrants from Syria, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and Egypt, was rescued off the island last night. There were no women or children on board.

According to migrants, the vessel departed from Zwara, Libya at 2am on Friday 16 December. All were taken to the contrada Imbriacola hotspot where there are currently 254 guests.

The second landing in a few hours

The boat was rescued a few hours after another landing in Lampedusa yesterday, 19 December. In that case, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for little Rioka, 2 years old, who died after being transported to the clinic already in serious condition. The boat she was on capsized and sank 10 miles offshore.

Tomorrow, December 20, the head of the Lampedusa Emergency Territorial Center will arrive, who will carry out the cadaveric inspection of the child. The Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the matter against unknown persons for aiding and abetting illegal immigration and death, as a result of another crime.

The policemen of the Flying Squad, coordinated by the acting prosecutor Salvatore Vella, have already started listening to all the migrants who were on that boat: they will try to reconstruct what happened and why the boat capsized, as well as identify any smugglers.

The little girl, originally from the Ivory Coast, was traveling with her mother and 41 other people. The doctors at the Poliambulatorio have repeatedly tried to revive her, but there was nothing they could do. Instead, they managed to save a two-year-old boy.