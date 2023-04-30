When the Regional Assembly is set up on June 14, following the polls on 28-M, it is most likely that the majority of the 45 elected candidates will temporarily abandon their previous profession to invest all their energies in their new job: approving and promoting , as regional deputies, laws for citizens. Others will not have to bother requesting leave, since they have spent years dedicating themselves to politics, which has become their job. The publication in the BORM of all the autonomous candidacies allows an analysis of the professional profiles for which the main parties of the Region are committed, as well as getting an idea of ​​what the regional Parliament will be like in the next legislature. As usual, Law graduates predominate, something common in all formations, whether right or left. Thus, among the first 15 of the Popular Party candidacy there are 5 lawyers, which are 4 in the case of the PSOE. Civil servants also predominate, something that, likewise, falls within the logic, since they are the ones with the most security to leave their jobs momentarily and start a political adventure. Garre has ballots to be, as a deputy with more years, in the Table of Age of the plenary session of constitution of the Chamber In previous electoral appointments, doctors were highly valued by the formations when making the candidacies. This year, however, there are few toilets at the top of the lists, despite the fact that we come from a pandemic in which these professionals gave a hard time. Only the PP have included doctors in starting positions: the family doctor Antonio Martínez Pastor, one of the signings of Fernando López Miras, and Luis Ruano, number 4 of the oranges. Mari Carmen Ruiz Jódar from Lorca is also a nurse. In the PSRM, a party that has historically had doctors in its ranks -Begoña García Retegui, Rafael González Tovar, Domingo Carpena-, the only one on the list that is related to the SMS is José Vélez, with an administrative position at the regional hospital of Caravaca de la Cruz. Carmen Conesa (PP), Doña Sardina 2023, and Rosa Ana Pacios (Vox), who was Queen of the Huerta, could coincide in the Assembly Judging by the profiles chosen by the parties, now journalists replace toilets as the most demanded group . Noelia Arroyo, mayoress of Cartagena, and Alberto Castillo, president of the Regional Assembly, created a school. Carmen Conesa is the star signing of Miras, who has another communicator, the counselor Conchita Ruiz. In the PSOE is Lola Jara, although her curriculum goes beyond journalism, since she has a degree in Ancient History and a career civil servant. Vox included Angélica Ponce, while among the top 15 positions on the Podemos list are Fernando Miñana and Nazarena Balaguer. Ciudadanos’ bet is Concha Alcántara in position 28 on the regional list, although this member of the Colombine platform, of women feminist journalists, doubles and goes higher in the candidacy for the Murcia City Council. Professional politicians On the other hand, in the Assembly of the XI Legislature a curious and folkloric circumstance could occur, which would be the coincidence of a Doña Sardina and a Reina de la Huerta, the great positions of the Murcia Spring Festival. They are, respectively, Carmen Conesa, number 2 of the PP, and the lawyer Rosa Ana Pacios Fernández, who ranks 12th in the Vox team. Then there are those who are already combing gray hair in the world of politics. Especially in the PP, which has governed the Region since 1995. López Miras himself, a lawyer registered in Lorca, has held public office from a very young age and has no more experience in the private sector than a brief stint at a financial institution. Joaquín Segado’s Assembly profile does not show any university degree and he says that he was an “autonomous businessman” between 2000 and 2003. From then until now he has been holding public office. The same as Sonia Carrillo, number 12 on the popular list and general secretary of the Ministry of Finance. Women are 55% of the Podemos-IU candidacy, and 40% of the list presented by Abascal’s party. In the PSOE candidacy, those with the least training are Carmina Fernández, who has “ADE studies”, and Fernando Moreno from Muleño, “worker for someone else” whose last job was “operator of potabilization”. Magdalena Sánchez Blesa is also a member of the socialist list. By profession, poet. She closes the socialist candidacy the former president María Antonia Martínez. She is not the only candidate who has occupied the presidential chair in San Esteban, as Alberto Garre is number 3 on the Vox list. Garre has many ballots to be on the Age Table when the Assembly is constituted after the elections. This is made up of the oldest and youngest deputies among the 45 elected. For the position of the youngest, Antonio Landáburu, president of New Generations of the PP, has options. He is still studying law. Parity lists The parties are obliged by the Equality Law to include at least 40% of women in the electoral candidacies, in order to guarantee parity in the institutions. All have complied, although some more than others. On the Vox list there are 18 women, just 40%, while Podemos-IU-Alianza Verde has 25, representing 55% of the total. The PSRM, faithful to its tradition, presented a zipper candidacy (woman-man-woman), for which women account for 51%, compared to 46% (21 candidates out of a total of 45) of the PP. Genoa turns to López Miras to achieve a majority on 28-M The Popular Party is preparing a large deployment of national leaders in the electoral campaign of 28-M, with the aim of helping Fernando López Miras to achieve the necessary majority to be able to continue to govern the Region without the need to rely on Vox. The Genoa dome will be seen by the different Murcian municipalities from this week until election day. The carousel of politicians includes the arrival of José María Aznar on May 5, who will participate in a lunch-meeting with popular members at the Aquario de Torre Pacheco restaurant. The Campo de Cartagena is a key point in these elections, particularly within the struggle that PP and Vox maintain for the center-right electorate. Aznar is one of the profiles most appreciated by the most conservative sector and also by farmers, since he was the president who approved the Ebro Transfer. So it is no coincidence that the municipality of Torre Pacheco was chosen for the act of he. The first to set foot in the Region will be the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, who will come next week. Another who will be dropped will be the general coordinator, Elías Bendodo, the mastermind of the electoral campaign that led Juanma Moreno to an absolute majority in Andalusia. Alberto Núñez Feijóo could not be missing. Regional PP sources confirm that he will return to the Region in the campaign, a territory in which he has been 6 times since he assumed the leadership of the party. The last one, in the presentation of candidacies on April 22, in the Príncipe de Asturias pavilion in Murcia. The popular formation does not dare to give a date for the act with the national president. One of the most valued national leaders in recent times is the Basque Borja Sémper, who was recovered by Alberto Núñez Feijóo as spokesman for the campaign committee. Regional Popular Party sources confirm that he will be in the Region during the electoral campaign to support López Miras.

