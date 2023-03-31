The premiere of the fourth film of “john wick” has been well received by the public, as new characters also appeared, such as Caine, who was played by Chinese actor Donnie Yen. After the good comments that his performance has received from fans of the saga, Yen spoke with Variety about the possibilities of a spin-off for Caine.

“I would love to do a John Wick spin-off focused on Caine. There’s always talk in Hollywood.”said the 59-year-old artist, who has experience in martial arts films, since he has starred in and choreographed feature films such as “Flash point”, “Ip Man”, “Dragon tigergate”, among others.

Undoubtedly, the character of donnie yen became one of its brands within hollywood. Within the plot of “John Wick 4”, Caine was able to get out of the confrontation with the protagonist and even Alta Mesa forgave him, thus fulfilling his task and getting the opportunity to meet his daughter again. However, he has a debt for settle with Akira, the daughter of the manager of the Continental in Osaka.

This could perhaps be resolved in a spin-off no problem. It should be noted that, for now, there is no news regarding new feature films based on this saga, apart from that of the actress Ana de Armas: “Ballerina”, which would arrive in 2024.