A new cabinet must make decisions as quickly as possible about the future of agriculture and nature in the Netherlands. If this does not happen, warns Sjoukje Heimovaara, CEO of Wageningen University, biodiversity will continue to decline and we may forget our role as an agricultural guide country. For citizens it means: less meat and dairy. “If you really make choices, there are winners and losers.”

#needed #achieve #environmental #goals #cows #eat #meat