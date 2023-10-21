The Israeli ground operation in Gaza that seemed imminent has not yet taken place, but the army continues to prepare the ground. During the night, after having announced the intensification of the attacks, the air force bombed the Strip again and caused “at least 55 deaths” according to Hamas. But he also bombed the West Bank, a mosque in the Jenin refugee camp, where “a Hamas and Islamic Jihad cell planning new attacks was taking refuge – Israel is sure of this”. And while Israel prepares for the ground invasion, the US deploys air defense systems in the Middle East.

The Israeli Prime Minister on Saturday night Benjamin Netanyahu convened his cabinet while the United States announces the strengthening of the military device: it will send other air defense systems to the Middle East and move more troops. Meanwhile, Israel also intensifies the evacuation of the northern border area while warning that the escalation by Hezbollah risks “dragging Lebanon into a war”.

Meanwhile, diplomacy is struggling: the peace summit for Gaza and the “Palestinian question”, organized by Egypt in the so-called New Administrative Capital outside Cairo, ended without a final joint declaration from the 34 countries and international organizations that had participated. Despite the lack of consensus at the end of the meeting, all the guests were categorical in defending the same ideas: the coexistence of two States is the only viable solution to the conflict, civilian lives must be protected everywhere and humanitarian aid must be able to enter the Gaza Strip. The United Nations hopes that more aid will enter the Palestinian enclave today.

