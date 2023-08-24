Univé will immediately stop insuring fat bikes. According to a spokesperson for the insurer, the high number of thefts creates too great a risk. The insurance branch of the ANWB, Unigarant, announced last Monday that it would temporarily stop insuring electric bicycles with thicker tires for the same reason. Just like with the insurance of most electric cargo bikes of the Urban Arrow brand.
