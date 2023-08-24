Univé will immediately stop insuring fat bikes. According to a spokesperson for the insurer, the high number of thefts creates too great a risk. The insurance branch of the ANWB, Unigarant, announced last Monday that it would temporarily stop insuring electric bicycles with thicker tires for the same reason. Insuring most electric cargo bikes of the Urban Arrow brand is also becoming more difficult.

The Univé spokesman reports that it concerns an ‘irresponsible percentage’ of thefts of the bicycles, which have become popular in recent months. It is not clear how many owners have filed a claim.

The ANWB reported on Monday that the financial damage recovered from fat bike thefts has now risen to 800 percent of the premium. "That is not sustainable and that is why we have to intervene." Insurer Centraal Beheer is still investigating which measures can be used to limit damage caused by theft, according to a spokeswoman. According to her, an insurance stop is not an option for the time being.

cargo bikes

On Thursday, Unigarant also announced that it would set additional conditions for insuring most of the Urban Arrow brand electric cargo bikes. These bicycles would also be ‘extremely popular’ with thieves. The bicycle can only be insured through a dealer and the bicycle must have a track and trace transmitter. “But that comes with a hefty extra premium,” says the spokesperson. According to him, how high the premium is depends on the region and the purchase price.

A spokeswoman for Centraal Beheer reports that the insurer recognizes the high number of e-bike thefts and is investigating what measures are needed to limit the damage. A spokesman for Univé says that no brands are currently excluded. According to Urban Arrow’s website, more than 75,000 of the brand’s bikes are in use in 26 countries worldwide.

Bicycle owners must do much more to prevent their e-bikes from being stolen, the police and the Dutch Association of Insurers said earlier this week. For example, owners can secure their bicycle with an extra lock or install a tracker that can be used to find a stolen bicycle.

