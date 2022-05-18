2022 not only marks the 35th anniversary of final-fantasybut we also celebrate the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII. In this way, many of us look forward to new information related to the second part of the remake of the PS1 classic. Fortunately, Tetsuya Nomura has heard our prayers, and will share new information about this title next month.

During a special presentation on Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldierthe mobile battle royale of this universe, Nomura mentioned that Square Enix plans to reveal new information about Final Fantasy VII Remake 2 next month. Although he did not share a specific date, it is likely that it will be during the Summer Game Fest in June when more details about this long-awaited sequel will be revealed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvEnzxHRIOA

At the moment, from the little information we have regarding Final Fantasy Remake 2 the thing is Naoki Hamaguchi, the co-director of the first part of this reimagining, now holds the full position., this after Nomura took over the role of Creative Director. Alongside this, it has been mentioned that this sequel will make great use of the PS5’s DualSense.

This is not the only project of this level that will share new information soon. Naoki Yoshida, producer of final fantasy xvi has also mentioned that plans to reveal a trailer for this title in the future. Although it has not been revealed when this trailer will be available, the Summer Game Fest is the most attractive option.

On related topics, Final Fantasy XV exceeds 10 million units. Similarly, the development of Final Fantasy XVI is almost over.

Whereas after Midgar, Final Fantasy 7 has a more open structure, it will be interesting to see how the Remake will manage to continue with the original plot, as well as with the changes that were presented to us at the end of the first part. Is Aerith going to die? We just have to wait and see.

