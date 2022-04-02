“It was good to be alone. It was a new environment and the idea of ​​meeting people terrified me. Isolating myself in silence and without social contact was comfortable ”, wrote the actress and educator Fabrícia Eliane in the set of texts that she calls atypical mini-memories. The works reflect on what she was like to live 37 years without knowing she had a mild degree of autistic disorder. She was only diagnosed in the process of seeking treatment for her son’s difficulties, just over two years ago.

On World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated today (2), the educator reveals that she has always noticed peculiarities in Arthur, who was 9 years old at the time of diagnosis. However, it was his problems in keeping up with the pace of school that led the family to seek more consistent support to deal with these obstacles. “He grew up and, at school, he had difficulties with literacy. A very great difficulty to do the tasks”, she says.

Long before that, she had already noticed that the boy did not deal well with certain everyday situations. Since he was a baby, I realized that he probably must have an attention deficit, because it was difficult to breastfeed, any outside sounds and he was very distracted,” she recalls.

More information available

The identification of the disorder came as a shock to Fabrícia. “How could I, a super attentive mother, an educator, not notice?”, she asked herself. “After going through this period of blaming myself, I went to study to understand how I could contribute better”, she says. The deepening of the research led the educator to perceive in herself many of the indicative signs of autism.

According to childhood and adolescence neurologist at Albert Einstein Hospital, Erasmo Barbante Casella, many people on the mild autism spectrum today, adults in their 25s or 30s, were not diagnosed as children. “During this period, physicians did not have training in college, in residency, on what autism is. There was a difficulty in identifying milder cases,” he points out. According to him, information on the subject has become much more widespread in the last 10 years.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that can cause difficulty in spoken and non-verbal communication, as well as affect sociability.

Even today, according to Casella, the diagnosis is not always easy and some families sometimes resist accepting the condition. “We, as fathers, sometimes have a denial, we are afraid to listen. You start to suspect, people are full of fingers to talk,” she says. He says that it is common for the family to report the suspicion at the end of a consultation motivated by other reasons, “when everyone is already on their feet”.

conflicts

Fabrícia believes that, in addition to the lack of information from doctors, when she was younger, the more withdrawn behavior due to autism ended up meeting some social expectations. “When you are a woman, the fact that you are more reserved, more shy, are considered qualities. So, it goes by many times, you try to mask everything you suffer, everything you feel ”, she reflects.

At the same time, because it is not understood as a more complex situation, beyond a personality trait, Fabrícia says that she also faced conflicts. It was difficult to make friends during school and college, and there were differences even within the relationship with the partner. “He wanted to go to bars, go out at night. I felt super uncomfortable. I had a lot of fights over this issue,” she reports.

She explains that noise and social interaction cause anxiety and deep wear. “When I spend a lot of time with other people, having to be social, it ends up being very exhausting. If you stay for too many hours, it’s like unplugging yourself. Sometimes it gives me a headache, I feel sick”, she details.

If she had known about her condition earlier, Fabrícia believes she could have made better decisions about how to conduct her personal and professional life. “If I had had this early diagnosis, maybe I would have been able to make this targeting of choices more directed to my potential”, she says.

As an example, she reflects on the teaching profession. “Although there are many things that I love about my work with children, there are others that attack me so much that they prevent me from working. It’s frustrating,” she vents.

early diagnosis

Erasmo Casella explains that, when the disorder is identified in childhood, it is possible to work with different forms of stimuli to overcome the difficulties faced by children. “Some improve and are very functional. The quality of life of children who are treated properly is completely different,” he points out.

The identification of autism can be done, according to the doctor, by professionals such as child neurologists, child psychiatrists and developmental pediatricians. Multidisciplinary follow-up may involve motivational therapy and speech therapy.

The complexity of autism ends up making it difficult, according to Casella, to diagnose and treat the disorder. “It’s not easy, because it’s all very expensive. A professional can handle few cases. Care services for children with autism would have to be set up and with a multidisciplinary team”, she opines.

Knowing her own condition led Fabrícia to work on the subject in different ways, including a solo clown show in which she brings up the difficulties she faced at different times in her life. “Being on stage is the moment I feel I can be myself. It has a mask that protects me, but it reveals a lot,” she says.

On stage, characteristics that marked his life and his relationship with other people appear. One of them, which he shares with his son, is the difficulty in understanding jokes. There, there are still small confusions with the right and the left and other details that did not usually go unnoticed by those who lived with her. “I studied clowning for many years. In clowning you end up revealing what you are, without forcing others to laugh,” she says.

While dealing with her own issues, Fabrícia also helps Arthur, now 12 years old, with the difficulties of autism in pre-adolescence. “He asks me all the time what has to be done – ‘Today I wash my hair or I don’t wash it’”, she exemplifies. Slowly, she tries to guide him to find the answer himself. “Did you wash yesterday? How is the weather today, is it humid?” she says as she tries to encourage the boy’s reflections. “I work as much as I can so that he has autonomy”.

know more

