Sea of ​​Stars It was one of the best games of 2023. This title, which takes inspiration from classics like Chrono Trigger, captivated the public with its captivating and charismatic story, entertaining combat system, and spectacular pixel art. Now, Sabotage Studios, the team responsible for this installment, has shared new information about the DLC of Sea of ​​Stars.

Through a tweet, it was revealed that in November 2023, the studio held the Sabobo Summit, an internal event where not only did the DLC begin to be planned for Sea of ​​Stars, but the third game of the study was also discussed. This is what was said about it:

“In November, the team gathered at the Sabobo Summit, where the DLC for Sea of ​​Stars was unveiled, along with the vision for 'Game 3.' Work is going well with the mysterious and extravagant DLC that has officially graduated from pre-production! An evil spectacle awaits you…”

Regarding the DLC, this was content that was promised during the Kickstarter campaign of Sea of ​​Star. In addition to knowing the name of this additional content, Heroes of the Watchmaker, Sabotage Studios has confirmed that the pre-production of this content has concluded, so they are already developing the expansion. However, this also means that it will be some time before we see Valere, Zele, Garl and company again.

Regarding the history of Heroes of the Watchmakerwe know that this DLC will be focused on one of the most important NPCs of the main campaign, and would be in charge of linking the events of Sea of ​​Stars and Messenger. Let us remember that the two Sabotage Studios games take place in the same universe, so it is not notable that the studio's third project also takes place in the same world.

Finally, it has been confirmed that a small team is working on Heroes of the Watchmaker, while the rest of the studio is working on its next game. We can only wait for more information to be released, something that will probably happen throughout 2024.

We remind you that those who supported the Kickstarter of Sea of ​​Starsyou can enjoy Heroes of the Watchmaker totally free, while the rest of the public will have to pay for the DLC. On related topics, here you can check out our review of this game. Likewise, there is a tribute to Satoru Iwata in Sea of ​​Stars.

Editor's Note:

Sea of ​​Stars It's one of the best RPGs I've ever played, and I can't wait to see what surprises the DLC has in store for us. While I would love the studio to work on another RPG, I also want to see what other kinds of surprises they can deliver.

Via: Sabotage Studios