First, it feels like physical discomfort and tremendous thirst. Then, it hits your wallet. The unprecedented heat that both Mexicans in the north of the country and Americans in the south have suffered this year has reached record temperatures, impacting the economy. Productivity, both in the countryside and in the city, drops when workers have to adapt to these levels of heat, while the cost of living rises, experts warn.

This week, the border city of Mexicali in northern Mexico hit 52 degrees Celsius (125 F), the highest since 1948 on record, according to the National Water Commission (Conagua). Some 660 kilometers away, Death Valley in California also hit a record 53 degrees (127.5 F), while in Las Vegas the record was 49 (120 F).

Right in that part of California, right next to the border crossing with Mexicali, lies Imperial Valley, a piece of desert that was converted into prime agricultural land after a canal was built from the Colorado River about 120 years ago. The hundreds of farmers who produce mainly fruits and vegetables for the domestic market are familiar with the heat. They themselves and their production operations have adapted. The varieties of food they grow are carefully selected to withstand extreme temperatures.

“When the rest of the state is experiencing heat waves, those temperatures are a normal summer for us. Our cropping patterns are based on very hot summers,” explains Rachel Magos, Executive Director of the Imperial Valley Farm Bureau, an association of hundreds of producers in the area. It should be noted that the productivity of the area is absolutely linked to the particular rights they have over the water of the Colorado River: the Imperial Valley receives more water from the river than the cities of Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Phoenix combined.

If the river level continues to drop year after year, or if they lose the legal protections that ensure such a supply, the outlook could be radically different. But for now, for farmers who produce along the northern side of this border, these days of intense heat have not meant a change in their annual forecasts. And there has not been a clear increase in the price of fruits and vegetables recently, in fact. From May to June, prices fell by an average of 0.5%.

In Mexico, however, the price of fruits and vegetables has been rising for four consecutive months, according to inflation data released on Tuesday, a period in which the country has seen extreme heat. Food prices rose 6.58% on average, but looking at the price of chayote, for example, the monthly increase was 128.5%. Avocado prices rose 17.6% in one month. These prices contribute to the general rise in the cost of living.

A person distributes water during a heat wave in Mexicali, on June 14, 2024. Jack Alvarez Jimenez (CUARTOSCURO)

It is estimated that “heat islands,” as temporary extreme heat events are known, have the potential to reduce the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the agricultural sector by 3% annually, says Armando Sánchez, director of the Academic Research Institute of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

“There are several channels of transmission towards inflation,” explains Sánchez, “the first is drought. The low availability of water causes crops to be of smaller volume and this shortage of products, in turn, drives up prices, generating inflation.” Another aspect is that of the workers in the fields, who must work long hours under the sun, says Sánchez.

Importantly, these conditions put their lives at risk, as they expose themselves to kidney or liver damage. In May, Mexican authorities reported that 43 people have died this year as a result of the heat, while in the US there have been 28 deaths in the country in the last week.

In the economic dimension, the health of workers, both in the countryside and in the city, is affected by extreme heat. “Studies have been done within the industrial sector in cities that are also affected by heat islands, because people are locked in an industrial warehouse where the conditions, sometimes the machines, generate internal heat that is exacerbated,” says Sánchez.

This lowers productivity, which reduces the supply of goods and services and, again, raises prices, explains Sánchez, from UNAM. If businesses want to maintain productivity, they will have to invest in upgrading their facilities, a cost that they will pass on to the consumer. In times of extreme heat, those who can afford it switch from public transport to private, air-conditioned transport, increasing road traffic and carbon emissions. “This is a vicious circle,” says the academic.

Measuring the economic impact of extreme weather is something that scientists around the world have begun to do in recent years. From UNAM, researchers Francisco Estrada and Oscar Calderon published a study in which they estimate that, in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, economic losses derived from climate change could exceed one billion dollars annually in this decade.

“Unless international mitigation agreements are complemented by local measures to mitigate heat island effects, international efforts would be less effective in reducing the risk and economic impacts of this phenomenon,” the academics wrote.

In Imperial Valley, they’ve opted for early adaptation. Their farmers “have been conserving water for decades to help meet the needs of other cities and be the best stewards of the resource possible,” Magos says, “and they are continually innovating and implementing irrigation efficiency practices on their farms. Crops make choices based on a number of factors, so growing a certain crop strictly because it uses less water isn’t necessarily a feasible solution.”

Sánchez suggests that public policies should adapt to this new climate reality, as more heat islands appear every year. “Mitigation policies to reduce emissions are being worked on, but they are no longer enough,” says the academic. “If the planet’s temperature goes from rising 1 degree to 6 degrees due to climate change, then all policies, both environmental and economic growth, will have to take that into account. We will have to adapt,” he concludes.

