On August 6 it will be released in theaters in various parts of the world The Suicide Squad from James Gunn. This film will present us in a different way to this team of Dc comics which has the stellar participation of Harley quinn which is embodied by the actress Margot Robbie.

Now, Margot robbie has already been giving life to Harley quinn in the movies of Dc comics what throws Warner Bros. Pictures And perhaps, as the box office magnet that he is, he has every right to ask executives for things, because he delivers results.

What Margot robbie asks the executives of Warner Bros. Pictures over and over again is that I have a movie where Harley quinn with Poison ivy. In case you did not know, these characters have a romantic relationship in the comics that we also saw in an animation. Live Action is next?

The actress has expressed on other occasions that she really likes the relationship aspect between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn in the comics and that she would like to see that also in a movie, but it has not happened yet.

Is it possible that we will see Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn with Poison Ivy?

The only time we ever saw Poison ivy in a Live Action movie it was in 1997 with ‘Batman & robin‘ from Joel schumacher. On that occasion we had Uma Thurman on paper, but nothing else has happened from there.

Instead, Margot robbie He has already three films like Harley Quinn, two under the franchise of Suicide Squad and one more for solitary with the formation of Birds of Prey, another major grouping in DC comics.

We only have to wait and see if Warner Bros. Pictures see potential in a new movie by Harley quinn and that has the introduction of Poison ivy. We are also curious who could be the actress who would play this character.

