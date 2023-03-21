Lightning is the only natural cause of fire in most areas of the planet. But there are rays and rays. And not all have the same ability to cause fires. A study has analyzed how the most damaging lightning will increase due to climate change. The results, published by the journal Nature Communications, say that while in some regions, such as Europe and North America, its frequency will increase, in others, such as northern Russia and the Scandinavian peninsula, it will not. That its percentage decreases in those areas, where the permafrostcan be a huge relief from the growth of carbon emissions.

“The primary objective was to assess how the probability of fires caused by lightning will change under climate change at the end of this century,” explains Javier Pérez Invernón, principal investigator of the study. To do this, his group has used a climate model in which they have introduced the anthropogenic emissions that are supposed to be produced until the end of this century, which is the period that the study wanted to analyze. But, of course, we don’t know for sure how many those emissions will be, so what the studies do in these cases is use a probable scenario. “We have used a scenario that assumes that the peak of emissions will be reached in 2080. It is a medium-high scenario, there are some more optimistic who assume that the peak of emissions will occur before and others more pessimistic,” says Pérez Invernón.

So far, most studies of this type have concluded that climate change will increase this phenomenon. “Like most investigations, we have also seen in our study that there will be an increase in lightning of around 40% at latitudes like ours, in North America and Europe”, explains the researcher. But the most surprising thing they have discovered, he continues, is that in the regions closest to the Pole, northern Russia and the Scandinavian peninsula, although the occurrence of lightning will also increase, “those that cause the most fires will only grow by 20%.” “That is, their percentage will be lower. That will mean, according to our research, that the probability of fires will not be as great as the total increase in lightning seems to determine. But also, in that area the risk of precipitation will increase during storms, which further reduces the risk of fires”, says Javier Pérez Invernón.

Froila Palmeiro, a researcher at the Department of Earth Physics and Astrophysics at the Complutense University of Madrid who did not participate in the study, explains that what is important is to analyze permafrost and the emissions risks linked to it. Permafrost is a huge reservoir of ice, but also a huge reservoir of carbon beneath it. “If forest fires increase in that area, the danger of that carbon being released into the atmosphere increases. And what this research does is contradict previous studies warning of a possible increase in fires in that geographic area in the future,” he says.

What is hidden behind this difference in results is the scientific methodology used by both research groups. The problem is that climate models are not capable of predicting phenomena such as lightning, explains Palmeiro. “With this, as with everything that has to do with climate change and prediction models, you have to be very careful because some may think that climate change or its effects are in doubt, and it is not,” he adds. he.

direct current lightning

Most of the lightning that reaches the ground from the clouds lasts a very short time, but some have a much longer duration, they are called direct current lightning. And these are precisely those responsible for most of the fires caused by lightning. “The duration of normal lightning is about 10 or even less than five milliseconds,” explains Pérez Invernón, “but those of direct current can last much longer, the most extreme ones reaching up to one second,” he adds. It is obvious to anyone that an electric discharge does not heat the vegetation it touches in the same way if it lasts five milliseconds as if it lasts one second, that is, a time two hundred times longer. And it’s also easy to understand that the more heat lightning provides, the more likely it is to start a fire.

Pérez Invernón’s group first analyzed whether, really, as was thought, direct current lightning is what causes most of the fires caused by lightning: “There are fires caused by lightning of all kinds, but direct current are the that are more likely to cause fires,” he says. To be sure, they did a study of forest fires caused by lightning in the United States, where it was precisely those of direct current that caused the dramatic fires in California in 2020.

Also in Spain, lightning is responsible for a part of forest fires, as Mercedes Guijarro, president of the Spanish Society of Forestry Sciences, recalls: “Lightning is the only natural cause of forest fires in Spain, although, according to the latest data, of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, in the decade from 2006 to 2015, caused only 4.92% of all accidents in our country, which represented 5.99% of the affected wooded area”. But the prospects for the future, in the Mediterranean region, are not encouraging: “Climate change”, explains Mercedes Guijarro, “will increase the frequency of situations of greater fire danger. An increase in the risk, intensity and severity of the fires is expected. And the same is confirmed for the Mediterranean, contrary to what is predicted for the permafrost regions, by the research conducted by Pérez Invernón on direct current lightning.

