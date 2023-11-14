By the time Mark Zuckerberg had officially unveiled his designs for the Metaverse and renamed the Facebook company to Meta in the creepy dystopian video, billions had already been invested in the project. By late 2022, it was reported that Meta had spent $36 billion on the project, but with little to show customers or investors.

Now, what seemed to be quite a strong contingent of people who couldn’t wait to jump into this new realm powered by their favorite social media, advertiser, and hit-and-miss “news” provider seems to have waned. Little is spoken of the Metaverse anymore, apart from reports citing $46.5 billion in losses.

Those who purchased virtual real estate next to Snoop Dogg in the Metaverse for some $450,000, as reported by Rolling Stone, may now be regretting such rash moves. Yet, every now and then, they’re given reason to celebrate and continue to eagerly await the Metaverse.

Incredibly impressive codec scanning showcased

When Zuckerberg originally announced his Metaverse, it’d be fair to say that the aesthetics displayed weren’t impressive in the slightest. On top of this, a lot of what was run in the video was seen and even mocked as unrealistic or just currently non-existent. Since then, more money has been piled into developing better tech.

Most recently, as a part of the showcase for the next Quest VR headset, Zuckerberg demonstrated the facial scanning technology being developed for their Metaverse applications. Using a specialized headset, he underwent a codec scan to render what was a very realistic face in the digital world, that would move as he did.

According to GameDaily.biz, Meta recognizes that getting the scans now is cumbersome, but believes that his podcast conversation showcased with Lex Fridman certainly showed that realism in the Metaverse is possible. Furthermore, codec scanning can offer a low-latency alternative to direct video conferencing.

Moving toward this level of immersion is the Meta Quest 3 headset. Predominantly released to showcase the advancements in relatively affordable VR tech, it’s also being billed as a mixed-reality headset. While long in development for years prior, the release does seem to be a direct response to Apple’s Vision Pro.

Metaverse needs a major immersion selling point

For the Metaverse to truly reach a wide audience, not only does it need to be much cheaper to access through hardware like headsets, but the appeal of being in the Metaverse needs to be increased. The best way to do this is through immersion. The codec scanning is a step in the right direction, but so is enhanced live streaming.

However, the integration needs to also take the tech further. In the 3D virtual world, getting that 360° view of live events seems essential and the best way to offer a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that will lure people into the Metaverse. It could be like sitting in a stadium and watching live sports, but from the comfort of home.

Metaverse technology is slowly but surely coming along strongly. It may not be on the horizon just yet as an essential or even a mainstream environment, but steps are being made while the cash continues to flow in.