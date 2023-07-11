The world of Marvel is going through a stage of changes that has not been fully accepted by the fans, but despite this there are people who are very excited about the premiere of Deadpool 3. This is due in large part to the participation of Hugh Jackman as WolverineWell, until recently, a first look at his appearance on the tape was revealed.

However, the leaks have not been long in coming, so users have sent more photos of what the actor looks like in the iconic suit that his character has worn in the X Men since its conception. And it is that despite the problems that are occurring in Hollywood, the production has already begun with the filming of some scenes.

Here the photos:

Hugh Jackman preparing for his fight scene with #deadpool on the set of ‘DEADPOOL 3’ 📸 pic.twitter.com/vEPGeBTXyS — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) July 11, 2023

This new tape is a kind of no way home but of deadpoolgiven that thanks to the watch he left Wire in the last movie, now the protagonist can travel in time and universes. Reason why at some point he is going to meet Wolverineand also for that reason it will be part of the movies of the universe of Marvel.

Remember that Deadpool 3 the premiere May 4, 2024.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: It will be one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, since it represents the return of a character that people love so much. So, putting them in the MCU would mean that we could finally see the origin of the mutants in it.