They are the “watchdogs” of rights and freedoms, who pull out “nails and teeth” to ensure “compliance with State obligations” and those who “perceive problems before they explode.” This is how Inés Pousadela, a Uruguayan researcher for civil society and social movements, describes civicus, a global alliance dedicated to strengthening citizen action, present in 175 countries. “Not even the most democratic of states is well equipped to control itself,” says Pousadela. For this reason, he maintains, civil society is “very annoying”, so much so that, according to this doctor in Political Science, state and private actors are successfully cutting their spaces for action in order to silence it through the intimidation of activists, the repression demonstrations or the arrest of journalists.

Pousadela participates in Mérida together with dozens of activists, who represent more than 2,000 organizations from 19 countries, in the XIV Ibero-American Civic Meeting, a space for dialogue to vindicate civil society that meets in the Assembly of Extremadura this Tuesday and Wednesday with the aim of developing proposals that strengthen the actions of social organizations. Its conclusions will be presented at the next Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, on March 24 and 25, in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). “Civil society, a fundamental pillar of democracy, is under severe threats,” warned Andrés Allamand, Ibero-American Secretary General, during the presentation of the event on Tuesday. “Since 2016, we are in a process of regression, there are more hybrid and authoritarian regimes, and fewer full democracies,” he added.

The Ibero-American Secretary General, Andrés Allamand (center), this Tuesday in the Assembly of Extremadura. Jero Morales (EFE)

This decline in democratic quality is tangible in the “civic space”, the physical and virtual place where civil society acts. “The spaces for social participation are increasingly fragile, there are many restrictions and persecution of human rights or environmental defenders,” says Uruguayan activist Cristina Prego, representative of the Civic Meetings Articulating Commission.

But although the methods to limit the space in which civil society acts are very extensive, there is, according to Pousadela, a pattern of repression that is repeated and that the social representatives participating in the Mérida meeting are fighting to reverse. These are some of the tactics most used in recent years to silence civil society in Latin American countries, according to research carried out on the ground by hundreds of organizations grouped under the umbrella of Civicus. Identifying them, they say, is the first step to combat them:

1. Bullying

The objective is to intimidate anyone who intends to participate in social protest actions, such as human rights defenders, journalists, political actors and even anonymous citizens. The forms of intimidation, which Civicus has documented in up to 19 Latin American countries, are very varied, from arbitrary police interrogations based on false accusations to attacks on social networks. A participant who prefers not to reveal his name or even his country of origin to avoid future reprisals upon his return reports that intimidation is a “powerful tool” that causes self-censorship for fear of “suffering the punishments that others have suffered.” . “People are even afraid to talk to other people, to be listened to,” he says.

In El Salvador, under the emergency regime decreed in March 2022 by the Government of Nayib Bukele to end gangs, more than 60,000 people have been imprisoned. But while some of the main criminal organizations have been weakened, such as Mara Salvatrucha-13 or Barrio-18, Civicus has denounced arbitrary detentions of human rights defenders. This is the case, according to the organization, of the community leader Alicia Yamileth Pineda Chicas, arrested on April 10, 2022 for an alleged crime of “illicit grouping.” Or that of Esmeralda Beatriz Domínguez de Peña, an educator arrested on April 19.

The effects of bullying are obvious. In Cuba, for example, “in the last year and a half there have been no restrictions related to protests because the use of intimidation to prevent them has been successful,” says Pousadela.

2. Repression of protests

However, when social protests break out, it becomes clear that the intimidation has failed and repression of the protests emerges. And it is reflected in different actions, such as the arrest of protesters, dissolution of protests or excessive use of force. “The deaths in Peru” during the clashes between citizens and the police are the most recent example, recalls Cristina Prego.

The Uruguayan activist Inés Pousadela, this Tuesday in Mérida during the XIV Ibero-American Civic Meeting. ASSEMBLYEX.ES

But not the only one. In June 2022, for example, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) and other indigenous organizations called a national strike to protest against the government’s economic and social policies. Its leader, Leónidas Iza Salazar, ended up arrested accused of “paralyzing public services.” The demonstrations also resulted in several injuries as a result of the launching of tear gas canisters. In Riobamba (south of Quito) some citizens suffered injuries caused by pellets, according to the Ombudsman’s Office. Several police officers were also injured during the clashes.

3. Legal restrictions

“The legislatures study the tactics of social movements very well: if they block routes, they put it in the penal codes and make it a crime, something that has been very common in the countries of the area”, explains Pousadela. This is the case of Paraguay, where traffic obstruction was classified as a crime. In other States, attempts are being made to hinder the possibility of organizing demonstrations with laws that restrict the use of public space. The most extreme example is that of Nicaragua, where the president, Daniel Ortega, has even declared demonstrations against the Sandinista regime illegal.

4. Attacks on journalists

Under the logic that “the bad thing is not only that protests happen, but also that it is known that they happen”, more and more Latin American journalists suffer attacks in the exercise of their profession. “It is not just about the murders of journalists in Mexico, where it is more dangerous to be a journalist than in a country at war”, but about the fact that journalists are targets of different types of violence, laments Pousadela. “We have more and more cases of journalists being attacked while covering the protests” and even Civicus has documented attacks with firearms in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador. “Not always, although many times, the perpetrators are state forces,” she concludes.

