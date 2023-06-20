The number of house fires is increasing. Last year, approximately 7,700 houses were damaged by fire, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2021. This weekend was also hit. In Arnhem, eight houses became uninhabitable in a major fire. Fire detectors are therefore not a superfluous luxury. You should pay attention to this when purchasing.

Officially, your home must have a smoke detector. Even on every floor, because this has been mandatory since 1 July last year. Even better – because safer – every bedroom gets such an alarm. Depending on how spacious you are, that can be quite expensive.

The latter also depends on your own wishes and preferences. Do you opt for such a smart smoke detector with nice bells and whistles that is connected to the internet? Or do you stick to a simple detector that you can score for a tenner in the hardware store. In that case, cheap is not expensive, because even those simple optical detectors do an excellent job.

Even cheaper is strongly discouraged from a safety point of view. The stuff you order in a foreign webshop may not meet the Dutch-European standard. In any case, always check whether it is stated on the packaging or in the instructions for use, as code (N)EN 14604. In addition to this standard, the smoke detector must also have a lifespan of ten years. The same applies to the batteries, or they must be replaced in the meantime.

Where yes and where not?

You attach a smoke detector to the ceiling, not to the wall. The corridor and landing are very suitable, because they are the escape routes in case of fire. A useful functionality that you pay a little more for, but which is very welcome, is the possibility to link smoke detectors. If that one item in the laundry room smells of danger, the detectors installed elsewhere in the house will also start blaring spontaneously.

There are also places where you do not place a smoke detector, such as the kitchen. That is by far the location where the risk of fire is greatest, but in practice the toaster or hob too often gives false alarms. As a result, people take out the batteries as a 'solution'. Prevent this by installing a thermal detector instead of an optical detector in the kitchen. It does not look for smoke particles, but for sudden and violent rises in temperature.

Not sure which type to place where and how many detectors you need? Then go through the step-by-step plan rookmelders.nl/rookmelderwijzer for tailor-made advice.

Inconspicuous or pleasing to the eye

Most detectors do not exactly elicit aesthetic pleasure. If you don’t want to do too much violence to your interior, you only have a few options. For example, the Elro FS461011 (at € 25) is the slimmest at 2.3 centimeters, and the smart and stylish Fibaro Smoke Sensor (€ 57) is the smallest. The latter also requires a separate internet hub.

The detectors from Jalo Helsinki are also beautiful and striking in terms of design. The Kupu 10 (€ 35) is available in distinct colours, while the Lento 10 models (€ 40) look like special butterflies and insects. Nice to look at, but you don’t have to hang them to please the municipal inspector.

Little chance of control

Incidentally: the chance that an official rings the doorbell to actually check the smoke detectors present is minimal, according to the fire service. It probably won't have any insurance-related consequences either, but you should check with your own insurer to be on the safe side.

Ultimately, of course, you do not hang up reports for the municipality or the insurance company, but simply for yourself and your loved ones (including your neighbors). That should be reason enough to buy a few more, right?

This article was published in May 2022 and adapted to current events.