While the international community is stepping up its efforts to prevent an open regional war in the Middle East, the extremist government of Benjamin Netanyahu is not easing up its punishment of Gaza civilians, which has already lasted ten months. Nearly 100 people were killed on Saturday, according to the authorities in the Strip, in an Israeli bombing of a school used as a shelter. The Israeli army maintains that its target was “a command centre that served as a hideout” for Hamas, an argument it has repeated several times to justify attacks on buildings full of civilians, with dozens of deaths. At least 10 schools have been targeted by bombs in recent weeks.

The attack comes as the three countries that have been mediating for months (Egypt, Qatar and the US) have called a meeting in Doha on Thursday to resume negotiations for an agreement to end a military operation that has already claimed almost 40,000 lives. Once again, it is worth asking what Netanyahu’s real will is, apart from political survival, when he has assured that he will send a negotiating delegation. On the table is the peace plan that US President Joe Biden presented in June and which, with all reservations, remains the only option to stop the massacre.

Another obstacle to the ceasefire is the rise of Yahia Sinwar, the mastermind behind the brutal massacre of Israelis on October 7, to the post of political leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniya, who was killed on July 31 in Tehran in an attack that Israel has not officially recognised. Sinwar, much less pragmatic than his predecessor, remains in hiding in the Strip. He is the man most wanted by Israel as the person directly responsible for the attack that started the war.

The end of hostilities in the Strip is one more piece of evidence to moderate – or even prevent – ​​the retaliation that Iran has promised after the assassination of Haniya in its capital and that of Fuad Shukr, number two of the pro-Iranian Lebanese militia Hezbollah, in Beirut. Since then, the world has been waiting for a military response that would almost inevitably lead to a regional war with global consequences that must be avoided at all costs. The only reference to this scenario is the attack on April 13, when Iranian missiles were intercepted over Israel. The double assassination has shown Israel’s ability to strike its enemies, but at the price of leading the Middle East to the most dangerous situation in recent months.

As impossible as it may seem, the catastrophe on the horizon demands that we insist on keeping diplomatic channels open to de-escalate tensions and stop the war that has turned Gaza into a symbol of horror.