With its elegant sketch, the album “Radium Girls” does justice to these double victims, dead workers intoxicated with radium and disappeared from memory. Their fight, however, advanced workers’ protection laws in the United States. Meeting with the designer Cy.

How did you find out about the incredible story of the “Radium Girls”, still very little known today?

I saw an article posted on my Twitter feed. I was struck by the title “Radium Girls”, which immediately reminded me of a rock group from the 1960s, a girls band… But not at all! I came across this crazy affair, yet another story of women who have moved the lines of history, but who have been erased. I often talked about it, then, one day, a friend of mine, Guy Delisle, said to me: “You are very intense on the subject, wouldn’t you like to make a comic strip? »It’s not just anyone in the comic book world, strangely enough I listened to him…

In 1898, Marie Curie discovered radium, which made its entry into the United States in the 1910s. It was the miracle element of those years, it was used everywhere: in wool, creams, tonic drinks. … A smart kid will exploit one of these properties, nocturnal phosphorescence without needing to be charged in the sun, in the form of paint. Ideal for watches and alarm clocks. But, to be able to apply the luminescent layer on watches, it was necessary to be precise. We therefore called on small hands to paint each figure with a brush, with a particular technique: “lip, dip, paint”, the smoothing of the brush between the lips to obtain a fine point.

We will follow six of these women within the American company USRC (United States Radium Corporation, a factory which supplies the army with watches), where they will carefully and meticulously apply this radium-based paint. These young women then live their best life, since they had a good salary, a good purchasing power for workers. Radium was so expensive to synthesize that working at USRC was like working today in the workshops of Dior or Lanvin. These women called themselves Ghost Girls, due to the side effects of luminescence. And that made them laugh a lot! And then there was the tipping point, when they started losing their teeth and getting sick.

Why were these workers neither informed nor protected against the toxic effects of radium, unlike the researchers at the paint company that manufactured it?

Indeed, the laboratory technicians were protected because the researchers assumed that radium was only dangerous during synthesis – otherwise, we would not have had fun making wool for babies. These women, who certainly had no idea who Marie Curie was, were convinced that the product was not harmful. Like the cigarette we initially recommended to asthmatics. Indeed, they were bathed in advertisements, the sale of multiple radium-based products. The medical profession had to set up tests to understand that it was harmful. At first, these women who died were considered negligible. To explain their premature death, it was claimed that they had syphilis …

USRC boss Arthur Roeder commissioned a medical duo to study the “lip, dip, paint” technique because it was starting to be frowned upon. They had to show that the method was harmless, but came to the opposite conclusion. The study went into the trash. Arthur Roeder just banned lip painting. When male executives died from radium, the company started to have big problems. But not for these women workers …

Shortly before their deaths, these women filed a lawsuit that will mark American law and the protection of workers’ health, but not history. Why ?

Very soon after the onset of symptoms (loss of teeth, bone fractures), these women began to die. The employers therefore played time to get an arrangement. The affair caused very little stir, even less in Europe and France, even though there were Radium Girls in Switzerland. As a follow-up to this fight, another Radium Girl from Illinois, Catherine Wolfe Donohue, won her case in 1938. She even succeeded in changing the laws protecting American workers, especially on injury suffered at work ( and to create the Federal Agency for the Protection of American Workers – Editor’s note). How do I explain this silence of history? Patriarchy, sexism, class contempt, a gusto of it all. Remember that these women had just obtained the right to vote …

Your first comic was from strips of sexual popularization for the feminist site madmoizelle.com. What does this commitment bring you in your projects, in your graphic approach?

It is a backstory. Without feminism bias, I wouldn’t have been so outraged by the story of the Radium Girls which echoes so many struggles where women constantly appear and disappear. At the graphic level, it is a backdrop: I will always pay attention to the representation of people, to move away from stereotypical bodies. The more you stick to reality, the less stereotypical you will be. You just have to open your eyes. It’s my female gaze (female gaze, as opposed to male gaze, male vision of society – Editor’s note)!

For the Radium Girls, I wanted to make a girl group as I know it. I found old photos and I was inspired by my friends. I use water-soluble colored pencils, but they are not water-based. They deposit far more pigment than regular colored pencils, allowing layers to be layered, sometimes up to five. Hence these depths of color. But the decor is an atmosphere, I clearly want us to focus exclusively on these women, which history has not done, hence my clean lines on the faces. I also drew entire, recurring pages of naked victims. I saw them as warning shots. By being irradiated, these women were broken in their flesh. I wanted to show them in that fragility, in the dark, with a ray of light.

