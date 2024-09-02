Real Madrid are not short of disappointments. Beyond Kylian Mbappe’s double in the fourth round of La Liga against Betis and the 2-0 that allows him to be second to Barcelona, coach Carlo Ancelotti has his fourth injury in recent weeks: for this upcoming double round of Nations League, France will be without Ferland Mendy due to an injury to his right tibia and joins Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos, each with varying degrees of discomfort. The full-back played 65 minutes against Betis and was replaced by Fran García, even though the game was still 0-0.
Given this eventuality, it was decided that the footballer would return to Spain to recover, since the injury would not be of major severity and it is estimated that Mendy himself will be ready for the return of Spanish football in just under 15 days, when the ‘Blancos’ visit Anoeta against Real Sociedad.
With the upcoming matches of the runners-up in mind, defender Lucas Digne will replace the Real Madrid player, as announced on Monday by coach Didier Deschamps. The current Aston Villa left-back had not been called up by the Blues since June 2022. In addition, it is worth noting that Lucas Hernández, another of the French coach’s mainstays in that area of the pitch, tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee at the beginning of May.
This change in the French list comes after the departure of Loïc Badé, defender of Sevilla FC, to replace Wesley Fofana.
The Blues will make their debut against Italy at the Parc des Princes on Friday 6 September, and just three days later against Belgium at Lyon-Décines. Israel completes Group A2. It is worth remembering that the 2020-2021 edition was won by France, and joins Portugal and Spain as champions.
