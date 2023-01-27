Head, arm and legs. A tennis player is a complex gear in which all the components must fit together, go at the same speed, grow together. The current version of Stefanos Tsitsipas, for the second time in his career in a Grand Slam final – even if Djokovic forgot the first, at Roland Garros two years ago, despite winning in a comeback against the Greek – is proof of this. The number 4 in the world – already virtually 3rd, in case of victory in Melbourne he would become the first player in the ranking – finally seems ready to win a Grand Slam, Nole permitting. Everything starts from the top, from the cockpit: the head, which has often held back the native of Athens, now makes him light, favors his movements on the pitch and doesn’t hold back his arm.