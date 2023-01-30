Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

At a prayer service in Brokstedt, people prayed for the victims of the knife attack. A commentary by Merkur Editor-in-Chief Georg Anastasiadis. © Axel Heimken/dpa/Klaus Haag

Due to the increasing number of crimes – including knife attacks – in train stations and trains, citizens feel increasingly unsafe. It is not uncommon for migrants to be the perpetrators. Georg Anastasiadis demands more harshness against those who despise us.

After the murder of two young people in a regional train in Brokstedt in northern Germany by a Palestinian asylum seeker, the federal police presented terrible figures: According to this, there were 400,000 crimes in 2021 at German train stations and on trains by German and foreign perpetrators. The number of knife attacks, which statistically proven to be particularly common by perpetrators with a certain migration background, doubled compared to the previous year to 336.

This shakes people’s sense of security. The Greens are now calling for more police, and SPD Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is accusing the judiciary, which released the well-known violent criminal so quickly. Neither is wrong, but politicians from both parties are once again acting as if the excessive demands on authorities and security apparatuses that have become visible again have nothing to do with the waves of uncontrolled immigration of recent years – and also not with the disinterest of the Greens and SPD to consistently get criminals among the migrants out of the country. The Swedish EU Council Presidency is rightly demanding that more pressure be put on the countries of origin so that they take back rejected asylum seekers. But instead of joining this initiative, people in Berlin prefer to be outraged at the resolute migration policy of the new Italian Prime Minister Meloni.

According to the integration researcher Ahmad Mansour, harsh punishments up to and including deportation would be the most effective disciplinary measures against violent migrants who were brought up in an authoritarian manner at home or come from authoritarian states who refuse to offer integration and despise our tolerant constitutional state. In order to protect the vast majority of righteous immigrants, the traffic light government must finally send completely different signals.

George Anastasiadis