After the Mbappé saga and the intrigue about the captain, the war of the bosses broke out at PSG. A war of roles, egos and above all power that sows discord, at least according to the reconstruction of Le Parisien. In fact, according to what the capital’s newspaper writes, two senior Parisian executives have asked President Al Khelaifi for the resignation of Luis Campos, his adviser for the sports area, in fact a sports director accused of authoritarianism and of working in total autonomy. The club, however, denies: “There is full harmony”.