In “At the bottom there is room“, Diego Montalban She wants her daughter to return to the Maldinis yes or yes, since she has seen him totally different in the Gonzales house.

“At the bottom there is room“every time gets good! A new trailer for the series of America TV has been published and shows Diego Montalbán’s daughter, Alessia, eating from a pot, with her hair in disarray and her clothes folded. This scares the chef, as it is something far removed from the behavior in the Maldini house. The twins’ father only manages to say: “Alessia?!” Meanwhile, Jaimito’s girlfriend answers: “Hey, old man,” while she wipes her mouth with her forearm.

As is known, Cristóbal Montalbán’s sister is still living in the Gonzales house despite the fact that the ‘Noni’s’ husband accused the family of kidnapping their daughter, in chapter 160. What awaits Alessia in Jimmy’s house? To know more details, do not miss the chapter 161 of “AFHS 10” which arrives in the next few hours.

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio 10” LIVE and online for FREE?

“AFHS 10” can be seen live through the “América TV” signal. In addition, you can follow the series from the América TVGO page. It should be noted that you can also download the app from the Play Store or App Store.

“In the background there is site 10”, chapter 161: schedule by country

The popular Peruvian series is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in Peru, at 8.40 pm However, you can also enjoy the new episodes from the country where you are. Check the schedules here: