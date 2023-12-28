15 years have passed since 2008, a year full of events that remain alive in the collective memory of many Spaniards. That distant summer, the entire country vibrated with Fernando Torres' goal against Germany in the Euro Cup final. It was one of the many sporting joys of the moment, with Nadal at the top of world tennis; Alberto Contador turned into a cycling legend; the unforgettable final of the basketball team against the United States at the Beijing Olympic Games… Beyond sports, there were many other national milestones. Zaragoza hosted the International Exhibition dedicated to water; The Ave began to circulate between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and in December, a telecommunications company with Romanian capital, named DIGIbegan operating on Spanish soil with a mission: to offer quality services at fair prices.

It was the beginning of a project that, three decades later, is still more alive than ever. Since then, the operator has invested more than one billion euros in Spain, which has allowed it to deploy the fastest fiber network in the country. This milestone has served to revalidate this year the award given by the prestigious Ookla® Speedtest Awards™, the largest platform in the world for speed tests.

Today, DIGI has 6.1 million customers in the Spanish market, has created more than 7,250 direct and permanent jobs and has more than 4,000 points of sale and stands. Some figures that demonstrate its success. To blow out its 15 candles in Spain, the company reaffirms one of the commitments acquired since the beginning of its activity: to maintain and improve prices with increasingly powerful services. A desire that materializes in concrete actions.

Since this month, the operator has increased the gigabytes of its mobile rates and, in turn, has reduced prices for all its clients, including those who have just joined the great DIGI family. And all this without temporary promotions, tricks or surprises. This process has also been carried out completely automatically, so the user does not have to do anything other than check these progress on their next invoice. A wink to its clients, since the objective is to offer them the best possible proposal.

But let's go in parts. All contracted mobile rates without fiber gigs and price have improved. It happens with DIGI Unlimited, the option that allows unlimited browsing and calling to national mobiles and landlines. In this case, the improvements are specified as follows:

The 7 euro rate goes from 10 to 15 GB.

The 10 euro one goes from 20 to 30 GB.

The 15 euro one now costs 13, and goes from 50 to 100 GB.

The 20 euro one now costs 16, and goes from 100 to 200 GB.

In the case of DIGI Combo, Customers can browse and call domestic and international destinations.

The 5 euro rate goes from 6 to 8 GB (100 minutes of national and international calls).

The 10 euro one goes from 20 to 30 GB (400 minutes).

The 15 euro one now costs 13, and goes from 50 to 100 GB (800 minutes).

The 20 euro one now costs 16, and goes from 100 to 200 GB (2,000 minutes).

If the gigabytes have not been spent, they are accumulated for the next month. For its part, the rate DIGI IlimiTodo It allows unlimited browsing and calling to national destinations via mobile phone, and goes from 25 euros to a final price of 20 euros per month.

The improvements are also transferred to the mobile packages with fiber. With DIGI Unlimited:

The 5 euro rate goes from 10 to 15 GB.

The 6 euro one goes from 20 to 30 GB.

The 8 euro one goes from 50 to 100 GB.

The 10 euro one goes from 100 to 200 GB.

In all cases, prices include calls to national mobiles and landlines.

Meanwhile, the option DIGI Combo, which allows national and international calls, also doubles gigabytes and maintains prices:

The 3 euro rate goes from 6 to 8 GB (100 minutes of calls).

The 6 euro one goes from 20 to 30 GB (400 minutes).

The 8 euro one goes from 50 to 100 GB (800 minutes).

The 10 euro one goes from 100 GB to 200 GB (2,000 minutes).

Those who are not yet DIGI customers and want to take advantage of these new features, simply choose any of the DIGI mobile products or, if you prefer, combine them with fiber.

In addition to improving its services and reducing prices, DIGI has launched other projects and services throughout 2023. One of them is SMART Fiber: for 15 euros per month, it is possible to access 500 megabytes (Mb), or 1 GB for 20 euros per month. In fact, DIGI has been the first in Spain to offer 10 GB speed to its customers with the PRO-DIGI Fiber, which improves the browsing experience significantly, for example, when watching videos on streaming, in the quality of videoconferences or when using the internet to telework. This option, which only costs 25 euros per month, is available in 36 Spanish provinces.

The company of Romanian origin has created more than 7,250 direct and permanent jobs and has more than 4,000 points of sale and stands. Juanma Aparicio

Likewise, DIGI has expanded storage, to hire 300 GB cloud storage for two euros per month, and 1 terabyte (TB) for four euros. It has also launched My DIGI, its new customer area, which offers a more visual and intuitive experience to manage its services. And it has opened its first five stores nationwide – in Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Málaga, Valencia and A Coruña – to be closer to its users.

This entire battery of measures demonstrates the good health of DIGI and anticipates a future full of new challenges together with its customers, who are the true reason for being of a large company that maintains the same enthusiasm as the first day.