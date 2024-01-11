He Nintendo Switch Online offers a huge list of games, including Game Boy Advance titles, at least for all those with a subscription to the service in its Expansion Pack version. However, The GBA section has remained silent for a long time, something that could very well change soon.

Recently, Pyoro, a famous leaker, shared a mysterious tweet where he points out that more Game Boy Advance games will come to Switch Online + Expansion Pack in the future. Although there is no official information at the moment, this insider has been right in the past, so we could well be just a few days away from titles like golden sun are available on the Switch.

GBA this time — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) January 11, 2024

At the moment we know that F-Zero: Maximum Velocity and golden sun They are still on their way to this platform, so Pyoro could be referring to some of these two games. However, the possibility that we see other games, such as how they could be, is not ruled out. Advance Wars, Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, Mario Tennis: Power Touror one of the many classics that have defined this portable console.

Even with these great options, fans want to see a particular game, and it's about Mother 3. This title has eluded the West for decades, and considering Nintendo has used its latest generations of consoles to give games that were only available in Japan, like the original, a new chance Mothernow known as Earthbound Beginningsor titles that were canceled, such as Star Fox 2it would not be unreasonable to see Mother 3 in our region in the future.

We can only wait to discover what the news will be for the Switch Online, something that could very well happen at any moment. On related topics, the Switch 2 is already making money for Nintendo. Likewise, the Mother series is preparing a surprise for fans.

The Game Boy Advance is a console with an endless list of games that everyone should play. While it is true that several of these are already available, either through Switch Online or collections like the Castlevania Advance Collectionthere is always room for more.

