State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief of Mining confirms this when asked to this site. Tonight there will be a debate on this in the House of Representatives. The largest coalition party VVD wants the processing times for permits to be ‘at least halved’, explains VVD MP Jeroen van Wijngaarden. “We have significant reserves of about 60 billion cubic meters in the North Sea, it is known, but experts estimate that it could be much more, four times.”

According to the liberal MP, ‘it cannot be that it takes five or six years to get that done’. “In the United Kingdom it takes about two years to go through such a permit. If the British can do it, why can’t we?” asks the MP aloud. The VVD states that ‘everything must be done to become independent of Russian gas as soon as possible’. “The main reason is that you want to become more independent from Putin and that you want to increase his war chest as little as possible.”

CDA MP Agnes Mulder also calls it ‘a sensible move’ to speed up procedures. D66 MP Faissal Boulakjar does question ‘whether it is realistic to issue permits faster’. “You need very competent people for supervision and implementation.”

VVD member Van Wijngaarden wants to attract more people if necessary. “This is not a normal time. We live not only in a security crisis, but also in a gas crisis. Every year that you can start earlier is a gain for us and a loss for Putin.” Drilling in the Wadden Sea remains a tricky point within the coalition. The Wadden Sea has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 2009. In winter there are many breeding birds such as sea ducks. Boulakjar: ,,For us as D66 it is also very important to drill for gas in the North Sea in areas where it is also possible. Certainly not on the Wadden.