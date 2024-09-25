During the revelation of the PlayStation 5 ProSony shared a list of titles that will have some kind of improvement when played on its new console. Thus, during the State of Play yesterday, a similar selection was revealed, with a selection with Rise of the Ronin, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and more.

As part of a dedicated section for the State of Play, Sony updated its list of games that will enjoy better performance on a PlayStation 5 Pro. These titles will enjoy higher resolution and high frame rate, as well as an advanced version of ray-tracing.. Here’s what’s new.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Alan Wake 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Demon’s Souls Remake

F1 24

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Rise of the Ronin

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

While you will be able to enjoy the entire PS5 library, and almost all of the PS4, on the PlayStation 5 Pro, At the moment we know that between 40 and 50 games will have some kind of performance improvement by being available on this new console.As we get closer to release, and more titles hit the market, this selection will grow substantially. We know that titles like Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will already have this support day one, so future exclusives will be compatible with the PS5 Pro day one.

Remember, The PlayStation 5 Pro will hit the market on November 7, 2024. In related news, you can check out yesterday’s State of Play recap here. Sony also reveals what makes the PS5 Pro so expensive.

Author’s Note:

This is a decent list of games. While many people think that just by putting any game on the PS5 Pro it should run perfectly, these improvements need to be added by developers, which takes time, and isn’t as cheap or easy as many might think.

Via: PlayStation