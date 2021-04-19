For several years, one of the most remarkable aspects of the Xbox business model has been based on maintaining compatibility with the company’s previous machines. With the arrival of backward compatibility, Microsoft took an important step for its consoles, although the real evolution came 2 months ago with Xbox FPS Boost.

This new functionality that is available for the new consoles of the company, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, allows to double and even quadruple the original frame rate per second of the games. After the announcement, the company confirmed that the compatibility of this new functionality would gradually reach games, and everything indicates that more games will get FPS boost support soon.

More games will receive FPS Boost support soon

The news has come from the hand of Jason Ronald, director of Xbox program management, who this afternoon was asked about the possibility of seeing more games compatible with FPS Boost, to which the manager answered emphatically with a single word: “early”.

Digital Foundry shows all improvements for Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X | S

Considering that the last titles to receive FPS Boost support were Dishonored: Definitive Edition, Fallout 4, Prey, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition, and that they did so just a week after it was made the announcement, it is hoped that Ronald’s words will be fulfilled in the next few days.

For now, there is no news on what games will receive support for FPS Boost soon, so we will be attentive to inform you of any news in this regard.