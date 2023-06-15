We are already in mid-June and in the coming weeks various games are arriving (above all perhaps there is Final Fantasy 16). However, some players may find themselves a bit overwhelmed by the publications of the last few months, but it is not at all strange. As revealed by Mat Piscatella of Circada (NPD), in the first half of 2023 They were published more games compared to those that arrived on the market in the first half of 2022. This is especially true on Switch and PlayStation.

As indicated, from the beginning of the year until 14 June – compared to the same period in 2022 – the 13% more games on Xbox One + Xbox Series X|S21% more on Nintendo Switch and 22% more on PlayStation 4 + PlayStation 5.

There difference between Xbox and other platforms it’s probably related to a series of Japanese games that ignore the console. Phil Spencer himself confirmed this situation.

One of the possibility reasons for this increase it is linked to the fact that in recent years the covid emergency has caused some delays and therefore the exits of the games have accumulated. Piscatella, in a response to the tweet you see above, also states that in the coming months there will be another increase in releases but then things should normalize.

Obviously a video game can also be purchased after release (and in some cases even with significant discounts) so from a certain point of view it means that we will be able to recover more quality games at a lower price over the next few months and next year.

Plus, of course, to a single gamer it doesn’t affect literally every game releasedso some consumers may not be struggling to keep up with the upcoming games they really want.