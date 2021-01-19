The arrival of new games on Xbox Game Pass is a great joy to many subscribers. And it is that, in addition, the games that arrive are really good, including a release like The Medium. But we already know that this service also holds negative news. A few days ago some of the games that will leave the service at the end of the month were anticipated. The bad thing is that with the new additions, more games confirm their departure from Xbox Game Pass in January.

What at first seemed like a list of five games coming out at the end of January has grown into a slightly larger list. Now there are a total of 8 games that will no longer be available from January 31, affecting both the Xbox console catalog and the PC.

At Xbox blog, in the same entry in which the new games that will come to the service were announced, the list of games that will leave it has been updated. The full list is as follows, where we highlight new games that were not on the previous list.

Death squared (Xbox)

Death’s Gambit (Pc)

Final Fantasy XV (Xbox and PC)

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour (Xbox and PC)

Gray (Pc)

Indivisible (Console and PC)

Reigns: Game of Thrones (Pc)

Sea Salt (Xbox and PC)

As you may already know, the games included in the list of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service have a 10% discount for subscribers on the Xbox Store. If it happens that you do not want to lose any of these games, you can always take the opportunity to get it with this exclusive discount. However, right now you can also take a look at the Offers with Gold that have been published today and that will allow you to get a good number of games at a lower price than usual.