Microsoft has been used to announcing almost every week titles that will arrive at its video game rental service, Xbox Game Pass, same that has been consolidating little by little. And this Tuesday that important games are released, it was obvious that they had to announce more dates, this so that players do not forget to download.

Here is the list of what is already available and what will arrive in the coming days of April:

– Minecraft Legends – Available now (Consoles, Cloud and PC)

– Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly – April 20 (Cloud, Console and PC)

– Medieval Dynasty – April 20 (Xbox One)

– Cassette Beasts – April 26 (PC)

– BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition – April 27 (Cloud, Console, PC)

– The Last Case of Benedict Fox – April 27 (Console, PC)

– Redfall – May 2 (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Remember that all this content will come to those who have gamepass noormal or also the Ultimate edition.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: For now, the important games on the list are Minecraft Legends and Redfall, the others are very indie or niche in the case of the Arc System Works fighting game. We’ll see if the catalog continues to add interesting things in the future.