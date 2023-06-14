It seems like a joke, but a little over a year ago the new guidelines and levels of the service of PS Plus, with ways to access games that go beyond the regular subscription. And now, to start celebrating the anniversary, PlayStation has made users aware of which games they will be able to download starting next week.

This is the list of titles that you can enjoy from the June 20th with your subscription to Premium either Extra:

– Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5)

– Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5)

– Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/PS5)

–Inscription (PS4/PS5)

–Soulstice (PS5)

–Tacoma (PS4)

– Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4)

– Killing Floor 2 (PS4)

It is worth mentioning, that there are a large number of games available that users can try in addition to the ones advertised. They can even find Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and the saga of spider-man of Insomniac Games. So brand users will be able to enjoy a fairly complete catalog that is aimed at all possible tastes.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is a fairly extensive catalogue, but perhaps it is too much for those who do not have time to try everything. It is something similar also with the Game Pass platform.