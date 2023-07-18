Right now Microsoft is in a stage of victory, given that last week they finally won a lawsuit against the FTCthus giving the free passage so that they acquire in their totality to Activision Blizzard. And with this, the announcements of their game streaming service are more present than ever, which is why they have given a list of more additions for July.

Here you can check it:

-Techtonica – Now available



-Toem- Now available



-The Cave – Now available



– Maquette- July 19



– Figment 2- July 20



-The Wandering Village- July 20



– -Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem – July 25



– Venba- July 31

-Celeste- August 1



It is worth mentioning that among the highlights of last week we have exoprimalmultiplayer Capcom to which not much noise has really been made. However, it is not something negative either, since it would be talking about it if it had been a total disaster in all aspects.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: This time we don’t have a great repertoire, nothing beyond Celeste, who is one of the best indies. It seems that the title drought will continue until Starfield arrives in the month of September.