Once again, the Nintendo Switch Online expands its offer to the public. After a couple of months focused on the Nintendo 64, last night, the application of the SEGA Genesis received a new update, which adds four more classic titles to its catalog.

Right now, You can now enjoy the following four SEGA Genesis games via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack:

-Golden Ax II

-Alien Storm

-Columns

-Virtual Fighter 2

Unlike previous months, the same games arrived in Japan. On this occasion, the selection is varied. We have a beat’em up with Golden Ax IIone of fights with Virtua Fighter 2, Columns is focused on puzzles, and Alien Storm in an action title with touches of Contra.

Editor’s Note:

The selection this time finally adds more essential titles for the SEGA Gensis, such as columns. It will be interesting to see which will be the next games on the platform to reach this service.

Via: Nintendo