The month of October is already halfway over, and during this month quite striking games have arrived on online video game services, we have been able to see this at the beginning with The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation Plus. And now it seems that Xbox seeks to compete before it is Halloweensince a fairly important horror title will be added to Game Pass next week.

It has been revealed that a few more games are going to be added to this service in the coming days, highlighting F1 Manager 2023, Cities: Skylines II and up to Jusant that arrives just on witches day. But definitely the most incredible of all is neither more nor less than the remake of Dead Spacewhich was the best rated and has not even been launched on the market for a year.

Here is the complete list of games with their dates:

– F1 Manager 2023 (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 19

– Cities: Skylines II (PC) –October 24

– Dead Space (Remake) (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) – October 26

– Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Cloud and Console) –October 26

– Mineko’s Night Market (cloud, Console and PC) – October 26

– Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31

– Jusant (Cloud, Console and PC) – October 31

This also means that some games will also leave said catalog, and on this occasion they are removing strong elements that have to do with SEGA and even an indie quite applauded for remembering the time of the first PlayStation. However, if you take into account the target audience that plays them, it is certainly understandable that they come out due to the fact that they are not touched at all.

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: I was very surprised with the revelation that Dead Space joins this catalog of games, so it will be totally worth having this service to try this game that was made practically from scratch by EA Motive.