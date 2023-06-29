Last year it was announced that the team of FromSoftware is not sitting idly by after throwing Elden Ringand that was thanks to the announcement of Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. Game that is the return of this much-loved niche franchise that returns to give space to souls-type creations and move on to something different.

Since a few months ago the release date was revealed to us and also some images through a trailer, but people wanted more since there are two more months left until it is released. So bandai namco has decided to release a new video in which you can see the mechas fully in action with different powers and abilities.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that all of FromSofwtare I would not be working on this new installment, since it was also announced a couple of months ago that Elden Ring It will have an ambitious expansion that has not presented any progress so far. That means, that users who are waiting will be able to play until next year.

Remember that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon the next one is released August 25th in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: bandai namco

Editor’s note: The truth looks pretty good, to become one of the game of the year candidates. However, it’s a bit clear that Armored Core is a bit more niche, so possibly not everyone will play it.