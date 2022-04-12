The Sevilla triumph against Granada left more certainties on the table. One of them points to leadership growing of Ivan Rakitic in Julen Lopetegui’s scheme. the Croatian, decisive when assisting Rafa Mir in one of the goals, he was again a starter and adds qeleven games in a row playing in the League, twelve of them as a starter. It is no coincidence that his weight is so important in the Nervionense team: strip your leadership in it midfield and he knows perfectly what his coach wants on the pitch. I send it from him in the stopped ball it is also essential in a scheme in need of precision. This is demonstrated by artificial intelligence data from Olocip, that what they place as the most differential asset of the squad in the strategy game, having a value of 0.638 in successful passes.

Lopetegui’s confidence in Rakitic remains unchanged despite the doubts arisen during a stretch of the season about his performance. Far from the splendor version of his first stage in Nervión, the Croatian finally found a certain regularity in his contribution to Sevilla’s game. With more freedom that his companions in the traditional midfield of his coach’s scheme, signed notable performances while showing the need to have more allies in game building functions. In that parameter, the help of Papu Gomez is decisive in the present Nervionense project.

Rakitic has two more contract campaigns with Sevilla and pretends that his performance is higher than the present. He already admitted at the beginning of the course that he had a certain thorn in his side due to his level of play shown in his return, but he asserted that he would have heavier paper in this second year. for now, he beat Lopetegui and it looks like a road unchanged in his starting eleven. Beyond that your game version still has clear elements of improvement. Nervión grabs one of his captains to look forward to more exciting nights like last Saturday. And he doesn’t hesitate to accept those stripes that he already has in his hands.