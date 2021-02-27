Logista facilities.

“In electronic commerce there is nothing but ruin.” The late Luis Egido, then CEO of Logista, said it in the summer of 2019. He thought that the Spanish delivery giant should not go down into the mud of door-to-door delivery despite having a last-mile company (Nacex). His successor in office, Íñigo Meirás, who designed Ferrovial’s international expansion – he was its CEO for a decade – couldn’t be further from the idea. “I don’t want to talk about the past, but I have been very clear from the first day I joined this company that one of the strategic pillars has to be B2C [llegar al consumidor final]”. Does that mean dropping prices, as Egido believed? “E-commerce is more than Amazon or Alibaba, there is a lot of direct sales from large manufacturers. I don’t see Logista working with Amazon in the short term, but I do see us in the channel. Part of our good results in 2020 have to do with the fact that we have managed to rise to that boom ”.

The transport company is still a giant with varied divisions dedicated to long, medium and short distance. The year of the pandemic it entered 1,156 million (discounted supplies), practically the same as before the covid. With 6,000 direct jobs and another 8,000 indirect ones, it distributes in 250,000 delivery points in France, Spain and Italy all kinds of products, from medicines to books. But its core business, which generates more than half of its turnover, continues to be tobacco (it has the largest cigar cellar in the country and serves 13,000 tobacconists in Spain alone). Daughter of the Tabacalera monopoly – from which it was segregated in 1999 – Imperial Brands (owner of the Winston, Drum, Davidoff or Rizla brands) owns just over 50% of the shares, and the pension fund manager Capital Group it is its second largest shareholder.

Meirás landed at a difficult time, a few months after the pandemic broke out, but he feels comfortable in a group that wants to reconfigure with new strategic guidelines. Given that tobacco is not exactly a business for the future, beyond electronic commerce it wants to touch other clubs in the world of transport and delve into its pharmacy division. Always with distribution of products that need a certain complexity in handling, either due to traceability or to guarantee the cold chain.

“We are studying how to get into the fruit and vegetable boom in Spain, where exports to the rest of Europe exceed 14,000 million. In Spain the cultivated area continues to grow and the productivity of the field is improving. In the transport of fruit and vegetables there is a lot of atomization and there Logista has a structure with which we can compete well ”. An idea that convinces your shareholders? “It has been discussed in the council and they agree that we must move forward there.”

Distinguishing oneself by distributing a carcinogenic product does not seem to be very interesting for the market either. The company’s price is not recovering its pre-pandemic levels (it is 15% below), despite having achieved a profit of 157 million (only 4% lower than a year before), having recovered the dividend or lacking debt, and that worries Logista when other comparable companies are returning to normal in their valuations. Meirás attributes this to its character as a mid-capitalization listed company at a bullish moment in other sectors, such as technology, with spectacular growth in valuations. It also recognizes that ESG (environmental, social and governance) criteria weigh. “We are not a tobacco company, we are a logistics company that comes from the world of tobacco. We have a very good platform to grow and expand that experience to other sectors ”, he defends.

Governance is another point that investors look at with a magnifying glass, and there Logista has always had the doors open to politicians on its board. Now the former socialist minister Cristina Garmendia and Pilar Platero sit in it, who was undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and president of the SEPI under the presidency of Mariano Rajoy. For the CEO, both bring great experience and comply with the legislation regarding conflicts of interest: “If a pool of candidates enter people from politics who may be worth it, it should not take away from them that they have exercised responsibilities,” he says.

Pollution from road transport is another aspect that it wants to attack. Now more than 75% of the fleet they work with – made up of autonomous truckers – has Euro 5 or Euro 6 labels, “in terms of traditional fuels, they are the least polluting”. Its next step will be to incorporate hybrid vehicles, mainly in the environment of cities and much later will come trucks powered entirely by clean fuels, such as green hydrogen. When? “I honestly don’t think it’s before ten years,” admits Meirás.

Millions of doses

Although they have lost shipments in the books and publications business (the covid was a hit of 14 million in the operating result), the coin has come out of face with their drug division. Before distributing the covid vaccines, it handled 146 million doses of veterinary vaccines (it has 11 cold stores in Spain), and about 60% were at -70 degrees. So it has been relatively easy for them to secure the transport of the vials from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca. “In the future we are going to play an important role, but that is not going to translate into a spectacular increase in results because we continue with the same rates.”