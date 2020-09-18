A woman drinks water in Córdoba during the heat wave in early August this year. Rooms / EFE

The trace of climate change in Spain is very easy to find. The signals appear when looking at average temperatures or when analyzing extreme events, such as heat waves. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has presented this Friday the climate analysis for this summer (June, July and August), which has been considered “very warm” and in which the average temperature has been 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal. If the focus is broadened and the first eight months of the year (from January to August) are taken as a reference, this 2020 is on the way to becoming a record year in the country; “It is the warmest of the series, tied with 2017”, said Rubén del Campo, one of the spokesmen for Aemet.

Furthermore, heat waves, as scientific reports have warned for years, are now more intense and frequent. Since 1975, 62 of these phenomena have been recorded in Spain. And 23 (37%) have occurred in the last decade, between 2011 and 2020. It is the 10-year period in which the most waves have occurred in the country in the decades studied by Aemet.

A heat wave is an extreme weather event characterized by very high temperatures, affecting a wide region for an extended period of time. But not only have this type of phenomenon doubled, but the number of days a year in which Spain was under this situation has also multiplied by two. “In the last decade the figure has been 14, while in the previous three decades this value was estimated in six days,” said Aemet. The data also indicate an increase in intensity. In other words, in the last decade heat waves have been more frequent, longer lasting and more intense, as Del Campo has summarized.

Another way to measure extreme heat is through the so-called universal thermal index, which uses a scale from 1 to 10 in which 10 corresponds to the situation of maximum thermal stress. And this summer has had even more days of heat stress than 2003, said Beatriz Hervella, also a spokesperson for Aemet. In the summer of 2003, Europe suffered a historic heat wave that had an associated mortality of some 35,000 people, of which more than 10,000 died in France and 6,500 in Spain, Aemet recalled. This summer, according to Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), from the Carlos III Health Institute, 1,944 “deaths attributable to excess temperature” have been registered in Spain.

Concentration

Spain has experienced two heat waves in 2020. One between July 25 and August 2 and the second between August 6 and 10, Del Campo recalled. The first of the episodes was the most intense and meant that some temperature records were recorded, such as the 42.2 degrees collected at the Hondarribia-Malkarroa station (San Sebastián Airport) on July 30.

This has been the sixth consecutive summer in which temperatures have been above normal values. “And the ninth warmest both in the 21st century and in the series as a whole,” says Aemet. Also, nine of the ten warmest summers have been recorded this century.

Another sign of warming highlighted by Aemet has been the Mediterranean temperature: it has been between 0.8 and 0.9 degrees above normal. Summer 2020 is “the fourth with the warmest waters since the start of the series” in the Mediterranean.