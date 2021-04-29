ofGeorg Anastasiadis shut down

When it comes to corona policy, the federal government delivers one disappointment after the other. Now the Chancellor is refusing to give the twice vaccinated the swift return of their rights of freedom. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Federalism is alive – fortunately. Several federal states, first and foremost Söders Bayern, have decided to immediately give back their basic freedoms to those who have been completely vaccinated. They are doing what all constitutional lawyers without exception demand, against which the federal government is resisting with hands and feet, and for unworthy motives: The Chancellor, several SPD Prime Ministers and RKI President Wieler shy away from a debate of envy when vaccinated people regain their freedoms enjoy while others who have not yet received a vaccination offer look down the tube.

We should have a lot of respect for such a debate. But this must not lead to the leading politicians of the republic, cowardice, bypassing the Basic Law and delaying the overdue decision for weeks or months. It would have been easy for the federal government to regulate the rights of the vaccinated in the recently passed Infection Protection Act. Failure to do so intensifies the constitutional imbalance inherent in the federal emergency brake: In the case of measures that restrict freedom such as curfews, the law goes to the limit of proportionality (or beyond), but conversely it refuses the required return of freedom rights for vaccinated persons. It no longer has anything to do with health protection. The Chancellor should not be surprised that critics ridicule her emergency brake as a “road blocking law”.

It is correct that those countries which are now proceeding on their own will soon also lift the vaccination prioritization. Because even the young, who until now have shown consideration for the elderly, must be given the chance to get vaccinated and in return get their rights of freedom back. Otherwise the lid will actually fly up at some point.