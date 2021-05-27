Schleswig-Holstein dares to take another big step towards freedom. From May 31, 2021, new rules for contacts and events will apply.

Kiel – The government in Schleswig-Holstein is reacting to the sharp drop in the number of infections. Numerous new lockdown relaxations will come into effect on Monday, May 31, 2021. Most recently, the incidence in the northernmost state of Germany was only 21.8 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days. As a reward, Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) announced to the DPA on Thursday, May 27, 2021 that new easing would come into force.

Among other things, up to ten people can then meet again indoors. There are no longer any household restrictions. In addition, events can take place again. Outside with 250, inside with up to 125 people. In addition, there are easing in the area of ​​schools and sports. The new corona rules for Schleswig-Holstein at a glance*, you’ll find here. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.