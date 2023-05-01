We still use the phone in the car too much, because many more fines have been issued for this.

Quickly checking that app you just received, we often think. We all do it sometimes, but it’s not allowed. The police handed out significantly more prints in 2022 than the year before for driving with your phone in your hand. The increase can be seen in all road users.

Fines for using phone in car

Everyone is doing it more. Whether you’re in your car or on your bike, we prefer to use the phone as much as possible. Addicted to the screen. According to Paul Broer, the traffic portfolio holder of the National Police, the increase in the number of fines is partly because the police started using a new camera in July 2021.

With this camera it is possible to catch people with a phone in their hands from overpasses, know RTL news to report. So uncle cop is on the viaduct and you automatically get a ticket if you’re texting, calling or whatever with your phone behind the wheel. The fines are not small, by the way, for holding a phone you currently tap 380 euros. By the way, this is one of the ways to fine people, there are of course other ways.

Numbers

In 2021, 85,329 people were still caught in the car with their phone in their hands, in 2022 this was 115,575. So a significant increase. Cyclists were also caught more: a good 7,000 more fines with a total of 53,207. 9,271 fines were handed out on mopeds and light mopeds, compared to 7,365 a year earlier.

Cause

The road safety project leader at CROW Wilma Slinger conducts research into road safety in our country. According to her, the chance of being caught is still too small. That’s why we use the phone so much in traffic.

Slinger is not positive about the future. She sees the use increasing. This is because children are busy with their phones from an early age. We see it often: in restaurants where the kids get some screen time because they are quiet for a while. Or herds of cycling students focused on their screen. They will continue this when they are on a scooter or driving a car.

Solution

That is really influencing behaviour, but that is oh so difficult. We just really need to realize that driving with a phone in hand is just plain dangerous. Information can help, but fines remain important.

But we are no more Catholic than the Pope and those annoying notification sounds still make you look. At what fine amount do you really no longer do that?

