Olga Zinyakova, president of the Karo cinema chain, believes that after increasing the maximum room occupancy to 50 percent, more films will be released in Russia. RIA News…

According to her, the increase in the occupancy rate in general will have a positive effect on the operation of cinemas and “the determination of distributors to release films for distribution.”

Zinyakova said that on New Year’s holidays, cinemas made “70 percent of the box office last year” for a quarter of visitors.

She added that from January 22, the chain’s cinemas will start selling tickets at a 50 percent occupancy rate.

Recall that from January 22, the maximum possible number of spectators in theaters, cinemas and concert halls in Moscow has increased to half.