The multiverse of Fortnite it never ceases to amaze us. Between video game legends and science fiction figures, Epic games discovered a way to turn his battle royale into an epic crossover of different pop culture franchises.

This Thursday, through social media, the developer of Fortnite announced the inclusion of two new characters from one of the most iconic movie sagas in history. Is about Ellen ripley and the Xenomorph, who star in the film Alien, The Eighth Passenger.

Epic games presented a trailer to welcome you to Ripley and the Xenomorph, who join the hunt through the Zero point. In fact, the video recreates the movie of Alien, with the main character fighting a horde of space monsters.

Thus, Ripley and his nemesis become the new sci-fi movie guests. Previously they arrived Sarah Connor and the T-800 of Terminator, The predator, Snake eyes of G.I. Joe and even the characters of Tron. Will we see the mythical clash Alien vs Predator?

New Alien accessories in Fortnite

The agent’s mission Jonesy gathering the best hunters led him to make a murky stop on the dark and stormy moon LV-426. There he found one of the greatest action heroines, Ellen ripley, but he also brought with him the Xenomorph.

Of course, the protagonists of Alien They arrive accompanied by various items, which can be purchased through the object store starting this Thursday.

The Xenomorph managed to stow away to the island of Fortnite. It is a perfect but hostile organism. It comes equipped with the Xenomorph Tail accessory as a backpack and the built-in Xenomorphic Menace emote.

Ripley You must stop him in this new world with the help of the Nostromo Crewman costume variant and Wyland-Yutani’s cat carrier. Plus, a themed bundle that includes the P-5000 Forklift Exoskeleton Arm Pickaxe, the Cheyenne DropShip Hang Glider, and a new gesture that recreates the scene of the alien inside its body.

