Renamed “Panderia”, the famous Pantelleria has only 14 inhabitants but many more Fiat Panda: hence the idea of ​​creating a documentary film to celebrate the four-wheeled icon. But also to thank those who produce it today: the workers of the Pomigliano d’Arco plant who previewed the film.

Pantelleria becomes a set

Obviously shot in Pantelleria, the short also tries to involve the community that revolves around the Turin utility car. The film lasts 30 minutes and shows all 14 inhabitants of Pantelleria as they tell their love for the three generations of pandas. “Among them – they explain to Fiat – we find a spiritual guide, a beekeeper, a farmer, a mechanic, a priest, a musician and many others. All united by a love for the island and for the Fiat Panda, which helps them in their daily activities thanks to its versatility and functionality. Their stories are an emblematic example of the “Panda people” who chose and loved this vehicle for its simplicity and accessibility. A fun and surreal journey to discover the inhabitants of this small community and their bond with the FIAT icon. The documentary film was conceived by the Publicis Groupe agencies, Leo Burnett and Publicis Sapient, and produced by Twister Film under the direction of the famous documentary maker Giovanni Troilo (known for “Power of Rome” and “Vesuvio or: how they learned to live in the middle to volcanoes”)”.

Eight million copies sold

After more than 40 years of success and almost 8 million units sold, the Fiat Panda has really seen it all, but never something like this. On the other hand we are talking about a leading car in Europe in the small car segment and the best-selling vehicle in Italy and therefore the imagination of enthusiasts knows no bounds…

“A way to thank the workers”

“After 43 years, the Fiat Panda is the leading city-car in Europe and the best-selling vehicle in Italy – explains Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Stellantis Global CMO – where it holds a brilliant 8% share of the overall market, contributing significantly significant to Stellantis’ performance in the country. To celebrate this authentic symbol of Made in Italy manufacturing and to thank the workers of the incredible production site of Pomigliano d’Arco, we have created the documentary film Pandelleria”.